Scotiabank expands paternity leave from five days to four weeks

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 News
– adds three more weeks to maternity leave
Kaieteur News – Scotiabank Guyana has implemented an expanded parental leave policy, resulting in increases in maternity and paternity leave for employees.
The enhanced benefit which was introduced in August 2022 includes the major changes, making Scotiabank the first in the local industry to introduce these, the bank said in a press release on Wednesday.
The benefits listed are: Maternity Leave has moved from 13 weeks to 16 weeks while paternity Leave has moved from 5 days to 4 weeks.
“Our people are our most important asset. We believe that for our people to bring their very best selves to work, we have an important role to play in supporting employee physical, mental, and financial health–including when employees are growing their families” commented Nafeeza Gaffoor –Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana. “This change has come about as a result of a new global standard for parental leave across all Scotiabank’s markets and provides a consistent vision on how employees should be supported when welcoming a new child, regardless of which country they are located” she continued.
Some of the other recent actions Scotiabank Guyana has implemented as part of its commitment to employees, are the launch of its ‘LifeSpeak Total Wellbeing’ Platform, aimed at providing employees with easily accessible tools to increase the wellbeing support available to both employees and their immediate families. The bank said ‘LifeSpeak’ is a fully virtual 24/7 platform.
Further, the bank said it has also launched its Leadership Development through programme, ’iLEAD’. The programme is Scotiabank’s global leadership development project, helping to enhance the skills of “our people leaders.” The bank also has a programme geared at advancing gender equality in the workplace. “We are committed to being an inclusive employer, an advocate for women and to removing barriers to succeeding at work. Women make up72% of our employee base and 66%of our leadership team are women,” Scotiabank said.
