Rose Hall man dies after hit by garbage truck

Jan 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A labourer is now dead following an accident on the Rose Hall Town Public Road Tuesday night.

Deceased, Victor Alert

Dead is Victor Alert also of Rose Hall. Kaieteur News was informed that at about 21:00 hrs, a Cevon’s Waste Management truck bearing license plate number, GZZ 4248, was proceeding west along the southern drive lane at a fast a fast rate when Alert reportedly dashed across the road from north to south, into the path of the truck. He was hit in front of the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

Eon Hooper, the cousin of the dead man, disclosed that he was standing on the public road when he saw two Cevon trucks heading in the direction of New Amsterdam at a fast rate. He said shortly after he heard a loud noise and on closer look, he recognized that it was his cousin who was struck down. “I go and ask who is the driver for the truck and the driver identified himself and the next one (other Cevon driver) tell him go in back in the truck,” he mentioned. Alert was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.  Police are investigating.

