Public Works Ministry seeking supplier for second-hand pilot boat

Jan 12, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Ministry of Public Works is looking to purchase a second-hand pilot boat.

At the reading of the minutes, it was disclosed that two companies have bid for the contract. The companies are Gopie Investment Inc. who bid $262 million and Farm Supplies Limited who bid $157 million.

