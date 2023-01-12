Prime Suspect in Dj’s murder captured

– Claims he was only defending himself

Kaieteur News – Police have been able to capture the prime suspect in the murder of local DJ, Brian Pitam.

Pitam, a 28-year-old father of two children, a 2-year-old boy and 8 month old baby girl, was reportedly killed on Sunday last by three uninvited guests who allegedly crashed a birthday party he was attending at Laluni Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Investigators had captured one of the suspects but were on the hunt for two others. Kaieteur News understands that the prime suspect was later handed over by relatives to police after he confessed to them that he had chopped the former Kaieteur Radio employee.

He is claiming that he had chopped the Dj just to defend himself. The suspect alleged that Pitam’s father-in-law had slapped one of his friends first and they ended up in a scuffle which led to a “big fight” involving a lot of persons. During the fight, the suspect alleged that he saw Pitam running towards him with a wood and he retaliated by chopping him with a cutlass he had reportedly found nearby.

According to reports Pitam was attacked while trying to defend his father-in-law from being brutalised by the three men.

He sustained a huge chop wound to the back of his neck, right wrist and some of his fingers were severed.

Pitam’s wife, Aliyah Pitam, recalled that her husband died in her arms while they were on their way to a city hospital. He reportedly told her that he loves her and their children very much and asked her to rub his feet because he could not feel them before becoming unresponsive.