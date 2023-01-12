Play set to resume this Sunday in ESCL’s tournament

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Play is set to resume this Sunday in the Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) Over-40, 20-overs competition with three matches at venues yet to be named.
According to Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne, four rounds completed last year, but they had to put a halt to season due to the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.
Layne also stated that in 2022, there was great excitement and is highly anticipating the same level of fascinating cricket from the veteran softball players.
He informed due to the inclement weather, they could not have finalized the match venues but have Zorg Beach as the alternative facility.
For this Sunday, Sunrisers Masters will collide with Devonshire Castle Sports Club while defending champions Caribbean Cricket Club 2 will take on former champion Invaders Masters and Queenstown Tigers are slated to compete with Hibernia Strikers.
Meanwhile, cash incentives and trophies are at stake while several outstanding, individual performances will receive prizes as well.
The winning team will pocket $100,000 and a trophy when the championship fixture likely to take place in mid-March.
For this edition, the tournament is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a very ardent supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo Tajeshwar continues to be one of the main sponsors.
Meanwhile, 2022 was a memorable year for Caribbean Cricket Club 2 pugnacious opening batsman Patrick Rooplall who struck two double-centuries. The prominent right-handed softball player Rooplall hit 206 and 201 not out.
Apart from Rooplall, another seasoned softball campaigner and the vastly experienced Ramesh Narine will be in action in representation for Invaders Masters. Few weeks ago, the destructive Narine scored a belligerent 113.
Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar
Jan 12, 2023-Looking forward to guiding Guyana to Gold Cup By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Neil Danns, the recently-appointed Macclesfield Football Club Head Coach, is still committed to Guyana’s senior...
Jan 12, 2023
Jan 12, 2023
Jan 12, 2023
Jan 12, 2023
Jan 12, 2023
Kaieteur News – Mr. Mursaline resigned from the post of treasurer from the PNC and made two damning statements about... more
Kaieteur News – The person against whom a no-confidence motion is passed is obligated to resign forthwith. It does... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]