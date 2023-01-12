Play set to resume this Sunday in ESCL’s tournament

Kaieteur News – Play is set to resume this Sunday in the Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) Over-40, 20-overs competition with three matches at venues yet to be named.

According to Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne, four rounds completed last year, but they had to put a halt to season due to the Christmas and New Year’s Holidays.

Layne also stated that in 2022, there was great excitement and is highly anticipating the same level of fascinating cricket from the veteran softball players.

He informed due to the inclement weather, they could not have finalized the match venues but have Zorg Beach as the alternative facility.

For this Sunday, Sunrisers Masters will collide with Devonshire Castle Sports Club while defending champions Caribbean Cricket Club 2 will take on former champion Invaders Masters and Queenstown Tigers are slated to compete with Hibernia Strikers.

Meanwhile, cash incentives and trophies are at stake while several outstanding, individual performances will receive prizes as well.

The winning team will pocket $100,000 and a trophy when the championship fixture likely to take place in mid-March.

For this edition, the tournament is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar who was a very ardent supporter of softball cricket. His brother Vo Tajeshwar continues to be one of the main sponsors.

Meanwhile, 2022 was a memorable year for Caribbean Cricket Club 2 pugnacious opening batsman Patrick Rooplall who struck two double-centuries. The prominent right-handed softball player Rooplall hit 206 and 201 not out.

Apart from Rooplall, another seasoned softball campaigner and the vastly experienced Ramesh Narine will be in action in representation for Invaders Masters. Few weeks ago, the destructive Narine scored a belligerent 113.