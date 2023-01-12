One dead, another critical after motorbike crashes into trailer at Wakenaam

– 16-year-old victim tells dad “I love you” before dying

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old boy was killed and his friend critically injured on Tuesday after the motorcycle they were on, crashed into a tractor trailer at Wakenaam Island, Region Three.

Dead is Mohammed Ameer Khan of Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island and hospitalised in a critical condition is, 21-year-old Vikash Singh of Hubu, Parika , East Bank Essequibo (EBE). Khan and Singh reportedly crashed around 21:45hrs along Friendship Public Road, Wakenaam.

According to Khan’s father, Kamal Khan, his son had spent the entire day at his Grandmother’s residence and might have been heading home when the accident happened. Police reported that Khan and his pillion rider, Singh, were traveling south along the road while the tractor driven by a 63-year-old man from Free and Easy was heading in the opposite direction.

It is unclear as to what might have occurred but after passing the tractor, Khan somehow lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the right rear wheel of the tractor’s trailer. Eyewitnesses said that the tractor only had one light and speculated that Khan probably took it for another motorbike and accidently swerved into the trailer after passing the light at a fast rate. The end result was a horrific and bloody scene.

Khan’s father recalled being informed about the accident a short while after. He jumped on his motorcycle and rode to the scene as quickly as he could but when he arrived at the scene, public-spirited citizens had already rushed the injured boys to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital. Kamal continued his journey there only to learn that his son and Singh were critical.

“I did not know it was so bad, because normally accident in Wakenaan does be a lil fall down” Kamal told Kaieteur News as recalled that Khan’s leg was broken in three parts and was bleeding from a crushed skull. He was still alive and reportedly conscious when his father arrived at the hospital. In attempt to save his life, Doctors at the Wakenaam Hospital decided to quickly transfer him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for emergency medical attention.

Doctors permitted his father to travel along with him but unfortunately Khan died on his way. His father broke down in tears as he recalled to Kaieteur News his son’s last words to him while they were in an ambulance heading from Parika to the West Demerara Hospital. “He seh, ‘daddy ah love yuh! daddy ah love you!, way mammy deh!’ he ask fuh she but he ain’t get fuh see she ow”, a crying Kamal told Kaieteur News.

A short while after saying these words Khan became unresponsive and the EMTs onboard told his father that he had died. The tractor driver is presently assisting police as they continue their investigation.