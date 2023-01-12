MMA team in need of sponsorship for World Championships in Serbia

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – There’s a cloud of doubt over Guyana’s participation at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships since the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GYMMA) is struggling to find the necessary financial support.

The GYMMAF is hoping to send a five-man team to the prestigious championships in Belgrade, Serbia, February 12 – 18, but according to president Gavin Singh, they’re having an up-hill task in securing sponsorship.

Fighters, Trevlon Clarke (Welterweight), Ijaz Cave (Middleweight) and Carl Ramsay (Heavyweight), along with coach Troy Bobb and officials Dr Sawan Jagnarain and Roland Fanfair, are earmarked to represent Guyana at the IMMAF World Championships.

It would be Guyana’s second appearance at the IMMAF World Championships following its debut last year in Abu Dhabi.

Singh said the GYMMAF would’ve dispatched letters of sponsorship to several corporate entities, including their usual partners, but to date, they are yet to receive a response.

The GYMMAF president noted that similarly, they’ve written to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, as well as the National Sports Commission NSC).

Guyana made their international debut at the IMMAF Amateur World Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in January 2022.

Team Guyana, which included Ijaz Cave and Corwin D’Anjou, incurred losses at their first hurdle.

Guyana also participated, for the first time, at the IMMAF’s Pan Am Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, in June 2022, where they claimed two silver medals behind Ramsay and the lone female fighter, Shenese Bobb.

Meanwhile, Singh said their attendance in Belgrade to also participate at the IMMAF Congress, where key areas of development are deliberated and decided on.

He said Guyana’s involvement is critical to the GYMMAF plans for the sport locally.

Hosted by the Serbian MMA Federation, the tournaments will take place at the Štark Arena in Novi Beograd (Belgrade).

The Championships will hold six weight divisions for female athletes, from Atomweight to Lightweight, and ten for male athletes, from Strawweight to Super Heavyweight.

There will be both the Senior and Junior categories. The GYMMAF will have until January 13 to confirm their representatives.

The 2022 World Championships will be the first edition of the competition to take place following the introduction of closed continental championships.

This year’s continental championship saw new stars emerge along with some familiar faces cementing their place amongst the elite.