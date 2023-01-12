Graham’s Hall Teacher assaulted by parent

…Ministry promises to take action to ensure educators’ safety

Kaieteur News – In light of the recent assault of a Teacher at the Graham’s Hall Primary School, the Ministry of Education said it will be taking actions to ensure that all Teachers continue to work in a safe and secure environment.

The Ministry in a statement on Wednesday stated that with grave concern the physical assault of Sir Shawn Marshall, a Graduate Teacher attached to the school by a parent of the school is a reprehensive and ghastly act. “It is unacceptable and will not be condoned in the least,” the Ministry noted.

In its statement, the Education Ministry explained that schools are considered as a safe space and any act of violence is deemed totally unacceptable. According to the Ministry, when Parents or Guardians are engaged in violent acts against Teachers, it goes against established values, norms and expectations. “We cannot beat Teachers and then ask them to teach our children peaceful conflict resolution,” the Ministry stated.

In light of the recent event at the school, the Ministry indicated that it will therefore take all appropriate actions to ensure Teachers work in a safe learning environment. Such actions the Ministry mentioned includes prohibiting violent Parents or Guardians from having access to the school premises, transferring any learner out of a school whose Parents commit acts of violence on Teachers or any other sanctions that are deemed necessary, while encouraging the police or any other institution or authorities to take whatever action the law prescribes.

The Ministry concluded that “Parents or Guardians are reminded that in any instance where an incident occurs with a Teacher, the matter must be brought to the attention of the Head Teacher or Teacher in charge of the school or Institution.”