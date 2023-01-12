Entire GMR&SC exec returned unopposed

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Mahendra ‘Raj’ Boodhoo was on Tuesday evening returned as President of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) following the body’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Held at the GT Motorsports Hall, Boodhoo, commonly known as Raj will start his second term with an unchanged team.
The other returning Executives are Mohamad Shairaz Roshandin (Vice-President), Azim Jaffar (Secretary), Chetram Singh (Treasurer), Azaad Hassan (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Rameez Mohamed (Club Captain), Joel Evans (Technical Advisor) along with Committee Members: Mark Vieira, Gavin Guyadin, Roshan Ali and John Chin.
During his remarks, the GMR&SC president said their work done in 2022 was just a fraction of what is to come for motorsport, pointing to the recently extended and repaved South Dakota circuit.
He added that during their short stint, they have managed to change the dynamics of the circuit and they plan to continue enhancing the sport throughout the 2023 year.
A motion was moved to have Parmesar Accountants as the club’s auditors.
Kit Nascimento served as the Returning Officer.
