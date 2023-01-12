Danns still committed to the Golden Jaguars

Latest update January 12th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 12, 2023 Sports
-Looking forward to guiding Guyana to Gold Cup
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur News – Neil Danns, the recently-appointed Macclesfield Football Club Head Coach, is still committed to Guyana’s senior National Men’s team programme.
Speaking exclusively to Kaieteur News yesterday, Danns said his recent appointment at the Northern Premier League club can only be seen as a step to help in the further advancement of the Golden Jaguars.
Danns said his commitment remains the same as it has been since his debut for the Golden Jaguars in 2015 at the Guyana National Stadium, where he assisted on both goals scored by Pernell Schultz in Guyana’s 2 – 0 win over Grenada.
The former Crystal Palace and Leicester City midfield ace had featured for Jamaal Shabazz’s side in all of their League B matches in this edition of the Nations League and said he’s looking to once again be in the squad when they resume campaign on March 25 against Bermuda in Hamilton and Montserrat on March 28 at the National Track and Field Centre.
“Of course, it has always been a pleasure representing Guyana, and I already spoke with the gaffer (Coach Shabazz) about my role in the team going forward,” Danns said.
He added that though he’s now the full-time head coach for the team owned by Robert Smethurst, he has spoken to Shabazz about his intended role with the National team.
“I had a conversation with the gaffer (Coach Shabazz) about my role with the team. Hopefully, by the time the Nations League, the club is in a position where I can leave and join the lads and try to get Guyana to the Golden Cup again,” Danns stated.
Danns was pivotal in Guyana’s qualification to the Gold Cup in 2019, scoring in the must-win game against Belize to see the country book their spot in CONCACAF’s showpiece for the first time in its history.
While at the Gold Cup, Danns scored all three of the Golden Jaguars’ goals in the tournament, which included a double against Panama and the lone goal in their 1 – 1 tie against Trinidad and Tobago.
“I’ve always given my all whenever I’m called upon to represent Guyana. And this time will be no different. The gaffer already told me what he wants from me at this stage of the programme and I’m always ready to come in and play my role,” the former Blackburn Rover talisman said.
Meanwhile, when contacted, Shabazz said Danns is an important component of the Golden Jaguars, especially during the Nations League campaign.
According to Shabazz, “What a player like Danns brings to a programme like Guyana cannot be measured. It would be good for him to be there for the experience, to show our youngsters what is commitment to the game, and how he takes care of his body because to be able to play at a high level at age 40 takes tremendous discipline.”
“He will also be there as a coach as well because that’s his job now. So he will help us out in that department as well, but Danns an invaluable to us (Guyana) and I’ll be happy to have him in the squad,” Shabazz noted.
Danns has scored 11 times since his debut in 2015, with most of his goals being critical to the Golden Jaguars.
He has also assisted in most of the goals scored during his 21 outings for the Golden Jaguars, telling Kaieteur News, “I always try to give my best, just like Walter Moore, Gregory Richardson and those great players before me. I look at what they would’ve done and given to Guyana and it’s only right that every time I play, I do the same.”
Danns holds several Coaching certifications and is currently a UEFA A Licences Coach, “The UEFA Pro License is really for the Premier League and National team, which I will be pursuing as well. As you know, I was coaching at Liverpool for some time so I had my experience there.”
The English Championship winner with Birmingham City said he plans to hang up his cleats in June, but until then, he’s focused on promoting Macclesfield Football Club and playing a role in guiding Guyana to their second appearance at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Macclesfield F.C currently sits at the top of the table in the Northern Premier League Division One West with 52 points from their 22 games played.
Behind Danns, the club won 17 games, had four losses and picking up a draw. They’ve won their last five games.
Danns has been with the club since 2021, scoring 24 goals in 45 appearances.
