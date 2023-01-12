$97M Burma Road crumbling six months later

Kaieteur News – Following a recent publication that the newly rehabilitated $97 million Burma Access Road in Mahaicony is breaking away some six months after it was completed, the Ministry of Public Works has indicated that the Contractor responsible for the works will correct the defects on the road.

In a release on Tuesday, the Ministry said a recent publication about a section of roadway has garnered its attention.

The Ministry noted that through the competitive bidding process for the rehabilitation of a section of the Burma Access Road it had engaged Contractor, Premium Asphalt to do the works.

Kaieteur News understands that Premium Asphalt was awarded the contract for the road to the tune of $97,349,910.

According to the Ministry, works on the road then commenced on April 27, 2022, with a four – month duration.

The scope of work comprised of placement and compaction of white sand/sand clay in sections where bulging of the roadway had existed; placement and compaction of 200mm thick crushed aggregates and 50 mm asphaltic concrete surface, along with the construction of the road shoulders and marking of the finished asphaltic road surface.

The Ministry further noted that the road works, inclusive of paving were substantially completed on August 16, 2022, with overall completion of the project on November 10, 2022, due to delays attributed to the unfavorable weather pattern.

This road project’s Defects Liability period, the Ministry explained will come to an end on November 9, 2023.

“Please also be advised that the Ministry has engaged the Contractor on correcting the existing defects, and the remedying of the defect is scheduled to commence on January 14, 2022,” the statement added.

This publication understands that works on Burma Road has been ongoing for some time and that Premium Asphalt was completing phase three of the works. The rehabilitation of the road was initiated to improve better access for residents who reside in the farming community of Burma.