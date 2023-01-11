Trio remanded for stealing weapons from security firm

Kaieteur News – Three men, including a security guard, were on Tuesday remanded to prison for allegedly stealing 11 weapons from Radar Security and Supplies Company.

The defendants, 34-year-old Carlton Damion Singh called ‘Fat Boy’ a taxi driver of Lot 214 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, Georgetown, 47-year-old Sheldon King called ‘Noel’, a security guard of Lot 165 Cooper Street, Albouystown, and 29-year-old Linton Trotman called ‘Dundie’, of Lot 3233 North East La Penitence, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The trio was charged with simple larceny of a quantity of fire arms and ammunition valued $3.7M property of Adepemo Peters. The defendants were not required to plead to the charge and they were all remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to January 25, 2023.

Singh was also slapped with two individual charges for the unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics.

Kaieteur News had reported that the weapons were stolen from the company between 10:00h on December 25, and 18:30h on December 26, 2022.

The weapons that were stolen are two single-barrel shotguns valued at $950,000; four 9mm Taurus Pistols valued at $1,400,000; five Taurus .32 pistols valued at $1,425,000; 25 12-gauge cartridges, 538 .32 ammunition, and 18 9mm rounds of ammunition.

This publication had reported that the firearms were stolen from company’s office located at Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had initially reported that Radar Security and Supplies’ office is located in the middle flat of a three-storey wooden building.

According to the police, there is an office to the western side, which has a wooden door to the eastern side, secured with a manufactured Yale lock. In the said office, there is a steel ‘strongbox’ where the security firm secures the firearms and ammunition. The strongbox is secured with two padlocks and inside the strongbox; the firearms are chained and padlocked with three padlocks.

It was reported that on Christmas Day, the firm’s Chief Security Officer, a 72-year-old from Guyhoc Park, checked the firearms and all were intact. Around 18:30 hours on Boxing Day, a 65-year-old Weapons Training Officer from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara (ECD), visited the location.

The police reported that the Weapons Training Officer observed that the door to the office was not secured, but rather it was left ajar. He then entered the office, where he observed that the padlocks on the strongbox were cut off, the chain that secured the firearms was also cut, and the firearms mentioned were missing.

However, two other shotguns were left in the strongbox.

The Weapons Training Officer then informed the owner of the security service a 49-year-old businessman of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD). When detectives arrived on the scene, they observed that the padlocks and chain were indeed cut. The two shotguns were removed from the strongbox and lodged. The office was checked, but there were no signs of breakage.