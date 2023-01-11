Second driver charged with causing death of Lusignan pedestrian

…placed on $100,000 bail

Kaieteur News – The second driver involved in the death of Prahalad Sawh, the pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run accident on the Lusignan Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last year, was on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The driver, Wavell Lamatt, 44, of Beterverwagting, ECD made his first court appearance at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him.

Lamatt pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on August 15, 2022 at Lusignan Public Road, he drove motorcar PVV 854 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 54-year-old Sawh of Lusignan.

He was placed on bail to the tune of $100,000.

It was reported that on August 15, around 18:55hrs, the accident involving Sawh, Lamatt and motorcyclist 31-year-old Leon Lewis of Lot 175 Nkrumah Street, Annandale, ECD occurred.

According to police reports, the motorcar (driven by Lamatt) and motorcycle (driven by Lewis) were proceeding east along the southern lane of the northern carriageway of Lusignan Public Road, when it was alleged by the motorcyclist that he was behind a minibus and suddenly saw a shadow walked across the road from south to north.

Lewis said when the bus passed; he saw a pedestrian in front of him crossing and was so close that he collided with the pedestrian causing them to fall on the road surface where they both received injuries about their bodies.

After the collision, Lewis reportedly picked up his motorcycle and left the scene of the accident. The man sought treatment at the Balwant Singh Hospital. He was found by police at the hospital and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and was placed under police guard.

Meanwhile, on the night on the accident, Lamatt had told police that while proceeding east along the public road at a normal rate of speed behind the motorcyclist, he saw someone laying on the road way and he pulled north to avoid a collision but despite his effort, he ran over the said person.

Lamatt said he then pulled his vehicle to the northern side of the road and stopped to investigate when he discovered a male laying on the road surface motionless.

The police and ambulance were summoned to the scene. Sawh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Police had reported that a notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of the motorcar who was placed in custody to assist with investigations. A breathalyzer test found no trace of alcohol on his breath.

On August 19, 2022, Lewis was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was granted bail to the tune of $500,000. He had appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court where he had pleaded not guilty to the charge.