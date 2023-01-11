Latest update January 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Roxanne Myers’ lawyer gets permission to cross-examine witnesses at Elections COI

Jan 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers’ lawyer will be given an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections before the Commission concludes on February 10, 2023.

Chairman of the Presidential CoI into the elections Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John, made this announcement on Tuesday at the conclusion of the hearing.

Former DCEO, Roxanne Myers

Former DCEO, Roxanne Myers

“If Counsel for Ms. Myers wishes to cross-examine, that too should take place that week,” the Chairman said noting that proceedings will continue on Monday, February 6, 2023.   As such, the cross examination, he said clearly, should not occur later than February 10.

In a letter, dated November 21, 2022 and which was seen by Kaieteur News, the Hughes, Fields and Stoby law firm acting on behalf of Myers wrote “…We have noted that during the course of the testimonies of some of the witnesses who have appeared before the Commission, statements have been made which refer to our client conducting various activities in relation to the conduct of the elections in 2020. In the light of the specific references to our client and her alleged participation in various activities, we are instructed to request that our client be permitted, through counsel, to cross-examine the witnesses on any testimony which purports to refer our client.”

The letter reminded that Myers is currently before the court for various criminal offences relating to the conduct of the 2020 General and Regional elections.  Myers herself has not appeared before the CoI.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s public hearing was adjourned to February after APNU+AFC Member Nicola Denise Trotman took the stand. Ahead of Trotman taking the stand, her attorney Nigel Hughes informed the Commission that his client will not offer testimony based on her submitting an affidavit in an election related case.

Mr. Hughes told the Commission that he was not Trotman’s attorney at the time the Affidavit was filed before the Courts and the Commissioners pressed him to advise his clients to have the document tendered.

Commissioner and retired Chancellor of the Judiciary Carl Singh noted “If it does not incriminate in any way then the Commission really expects your assistance as counsel. The offer is made to you if you would like to look at the affidavit. Mr. Hughes, really when you came your role here before us is as counsel for a summoned witness…so I believe you do bear some responsibility. We are here not witch-hunting, we are not here to get at anybody, we are here to ascertain the truth in relation to our terms of reference and if we could get your assistance, we would be grateful,”

Mr. Hughes maintained his position, explaining that he is unaware of the content of the Affidavit or its status.

Trotman was questioned on her role during the 2020 Elections, on the members of the coalition’s tabulation team including Volda Lawrence, and conversations she reportedly had with officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) during the course of the elections.

To all the questions posed by the Commission’s Legal Counsel, Trotman indicated that in keeping with the advice of her Counsel, she wished not to respond.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Each household can get GYD $1 Million Dollar

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana’s attendance at IBA Golden Belt Series in Morocco in limbo

Guyana’s attendance at IBA Golden Belt Series in Morocco in limbo

Jan 11, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Guyana’s participation at the International Boxing Association (IBA) IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series Tournament in Morocco hangs in a balance according...
Read More
Danns lands Head Coach job at Macclesfield Town FC

Danns lands Head Coach job at Macclesfield Town

Jan 11, 2023

Golf students shine as brightly as the sun

Golf students shine as brightly as the sun

Jan 11, 2023

Shanika Bruce replaces Cherry Ann Fraser for Women’s T20I Tri-Series in South Africa

Shanika Bruce replaces Cherry Ann Fraser for...

Jan 11, 2023

D’Andrade places third in Bigi Broki Waka’s return

D’Andrade places third in Bigi Broki Waka’s...

Jan 11, 2023

RHTYSC Names Cricket Captains for busy BCB 2023 season

RHTYSC Names Cricket Captains for busy BCB 2023...

Jan 11, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • PRIDE AND ANGER

    Kaieteur News – A person is supposed to have pride in himself or herself, his or her achievements,  his or her family,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]