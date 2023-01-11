Roxanne Myers’ lawyer gets permission to cross-examine witnesses at Elections COI

Kaieteur News – Former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers’ lawyer will be given an opportunity to cross-examine witnesses of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the March 2020 General and Regional Elections before the Commission concludes on February 10, 2023.

Chairman of the Presidential CoI into the elections Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John, made this announcement on Tuesday at the conclusion of the hearing.

“If Counsel for Ms. Myers wishes to cross-examine, that too should take place that week,” the Chairman said noting that proceedings will continue on Monday, February 6, 2023. As such, the cross examination, he said clearly, should not occur later than February 10.

In a letter, dated November 21, 2022 and which was seen by Kaieteur News, the Hughes, Fields and Stoby law firm acting on behalf of Myers wrote “…We have noted that during the course of the testimonies of some of the witnesses who have appeared before the Commission, statements have been made which refer to our client conducting various activities in relation to the conduct of the elections in 2020. In the light of the specific references to our client and her alleged participation in various activities, we are instructed to request that our client be permitted, through counsel, to cross-examine the witnesses on any testimony which purports to refer our client.”

The letter reminded that Myers is currently before the court for various criminal offences relating to the conduct of the 2020 General and Regional elections. Myers herself has not appeared before the CoI.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s public hearing was adjourned to February after APNU+AFC Member Nicola Denise Trotman took the stand. Ahead of Trotman taking the stand, her attorney Nigel Hughes informed the Commission that his client will not offer testimony based on her submitting an affidavit in an election related case.

Mr. Hughes told the Commission that he was not Trotman’s attorney at the time the Affidavit was filed before the Courts and the Commissioners pressed him to advise his clients to have the document tendered.

Commissioner and retired Chancellor of the Judiciary Carl Singh noted “If it does not incriminate in any way then the Commission really expects your assistance as counsel. The offer is made to you if you would like to look at the affidavit. Mr. Hughes, really when you came your role here before us is as counsel for a summoned witness…so I believe you do bear some responsibility. We are here not witch-hunting, we are not here to get at anybody, we are here to ascertain the truth in relation to our terms of reference and if we could get your assistance, we would be grateful,”

Mr. Hughes maintained his position, explaining that he is unaware of the content of the Affidavit or its status.

Trotman was questioned on her role during the 2020 Elections, on the members of the coalition’s tabulation team including Volda Lawrence, and conversations she reportedly had with officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) during the course of the elections.

To all the questions posed by the Commission’s Legal Counsel, Trotman indicated that in keeping with the advice of her Counsel, she wished not to respond.