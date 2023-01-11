Region 4 man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that a 65-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,291.

The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that 58 new cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 persons are in institutional isolation, 323 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 70,903 persons have recovered.