Region 4 man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update January 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported that a 65-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,291.
The Ministry via its dashboard revealed that 58 new cases were recorded within the last 24 hours, two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 persons are in institutional isolation, 323 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 70,903 persons have recovered.
