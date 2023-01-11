President Ali receives India’s highest overseas award

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali was on Tuesday conferred with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA) for the year 2023, by President of India, Honourable Droupadi Murmu.

The award ceremony was held at the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023, Indore, India.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is the highest Indian award for non-resident Indian and overseas citizen of India or an organisation or institution, established and run by non-resident Indians or persons of Indian origin.

President Ali was among more than 20 awardees who have been recognised by the Government of India for their outstanding achievements both in India and abroad. He was honoured for his performance in politics/community welfare.

He was invited as the chief guest for the convention and is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd; Minister within the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry, Anand Persaud, and other officials.

India’s President, Droupadi Murmu underscored that the conferment will serve as an encouragement to the awardees, allowing them to pursue greater heights in the future.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K. J Srinivasa congratulated President Ali for being the recipient of the prestigious award, noting that it is recognition of his efforts to bring about rapid and equitable development in Guyana.

Dr. Srinivasa called on Guyanese to work for the growth and success of the nation and to play an active role in fulfilling the country’s unique destiny.