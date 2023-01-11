National Registration Act amendments allow for registration transactions to be done continuously

Kaieteur News – The National Registration (Amendment) Act No. 26 of 2022, which was assented to on December 13, 2022, has paved the way for registration transactions to be facilitated on a continuous basis by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The Elections Commission on Tuesday said that previously, eligible persons could have only applied for new registration and changes or corrections to their particulars during specific periods determined by GECOM such as during a Cycle of Continuous Registration or Claims and Objections respectively.

However, with the amendments to National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08, GECOM is now mandated to facilitate registration transactions throughout the year with two breaks to facilitate the publication and finalization of a valid Official List of Electors (OLE).

As such, any eligible person can now conduct registration transactions between the periods January to May, provided that they will be 14 years and older by June 30, or during the period July to November, provided that they will be 14 years and older by December 31, of the given year.

Persons desirous of conducting registration transactions must be Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, registration or naturalization, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, to apply for registration, providing that they was never registered.

Existing registrants who are desirous of updating their records, such as by an application to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation or to update their addresses, are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated continuously during the periods outlined above.

The GECOM said that in compliance with the amendment to the National Registration Act, the Commission is currently facilitating registration transactions at all its Registration Offices countrywide with effect from January 3, 2023 – May 31, 2023.

Further, it is of crucial importance to note that the amendments to the Act have also outlined stiffer penalties for registration offences, with provision for fines of up to $5 million and imprisonment for as many as five years. Registration offences addressed in the Act include where persons deliberately provide false information.

In this regard, the Commission is encouraging persons to ensure that they conduct their transactions in a timely manner, abide by the legal registration provisions and are cognizant of the amendments to the Act that could have serious consequences.

The amended Act can be accessed on GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy or further information and perusal.