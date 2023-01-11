Guyanese swimmer on vacation in U.S. killed in accident

Kaieteur News – A local swimmer was on Monday killed in a road accident while on vacation in the United States (US).

The dead man was identified as Robert Taylor, 34, a member of the Silver Shark Aquatic Swim Club in Guyana.

Taylor was reportedly killed around 07:00 hrs on Monday after he was struck by a car while crossing an intersection in Freehold, New Jersey, US.

Reports from NJ.com, a media house in New Jersey, suggest that Taylor was using a crosswalk at the intersection of Route Nine Southbound and Schibanoff Lane in Freehold when he met his demise.

The driver of the car was identified as a 63-year-old woman.