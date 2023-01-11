Latest update January 11th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA staff arrested for selling fake driver’s licence document

Jan 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) employee was last week arrested for selling fake documentation to a 35-year-old labourer of Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

GRA’s headquarters on Camp Street.

The 28-year-old GRA employee who worked at the Authority’s Administrative Department sold a bogus driver’s examination pass paper – a document needed to apply for a driver’s licence at GRA – to the labourer.

Kaieteur News understands that the labourer wanted to “cheat the system” in obtaining a driver’s licence and the GRA employee assisted him by forging the document needed for the application.

However, when the labourer arrived at GRA’s headquarters on Camp Street on December 20, 2022, to apply for the licence and submitted the fake document, an alarm was raised by GRA employees on duty.

The man was then detained for questioning. During that process, he told investigators that he had purchased the document from a GRA staff for $100,000, believing that it was a genuine one.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Eve Leary were informed and the GRA employee was arrested last Wednesday.

Kaieteur News has confirmed that the GRA staff has admitted to selling the document to the Essequibo resident but only for $50,000. He claimed that he had gotten the fake document from another individual but according to police, he has been withholding the identity of that person.

The GRA employee remains in custody and is assisting with investigations.

