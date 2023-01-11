Danns lands Head Coach job at Macclesfield Town FC

Latest update January 11th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 11, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Golden Jaguars midfield maestro, Neil Danns, has been appointed Head Coach of Macclesfield Town Football Club, a team which competes in the Northern Premier League on the English Football pyramid.
Danns will have Mark Duffy as his Assistant in a deal that initially spans until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
According to a club statement, “Since being named in an interim capacity last month, there can be no doubt that both our performances and results have inspired us all.”
The club went on to state that the passion, desire, and work ethic shown by the entire squad has been clear for all to see – exemplifying the fact that the players are unwaveringly behind the new Coaching Team.
Midfield ace Danns signed for Macclesfield FC on a non-contract basis in September, 2021.
Danns made a total of 85 league and cup appearances for Colchester United, after joining them from Blackburn Rovers in December 2004, initially on loan.
The former Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers favourite had a trial spell with League Two Oldham Athletic before joining the reformed Macclesfield.
Since lacing up for Golden Jaguars in 2015, Danns found the net 11 times, while assisting on most of Guyana’s goals since then.
