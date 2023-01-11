Four Kuwaiti firms submit bids to redesign Belfield to Rosignol roads

Kaieteur News – Four Kuwaiti firms, in joint venture with local companies, have submitted bids to redesign the road network between Belfield, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) to Rosignol in Region Five.

The redesign of the existing ECD road network is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works.

During the opening of tenders on Friday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the four firms are Abuljebain Engineering Consultants Office (AECO) in joint venture with SRKN’gineering & Associates Limited (local); Obaid Engineering in joint venture with E&A Consultancy Inc. (local); Al- Habshi Engineering Consultant in joint venture with CB& Associates (local), and Beston; and Abdulaziz Alsaqabi in joint venture with NK Enterprise (local).

All the international firms are from Kuwait.

According to its LinkedIn page, Al-Habshi Engineering Consultants Office said it was established in April of 1994 for the purpose of providing a broad range of engineering services to both the local and international markets. It noted that in 1997, it became a fully operational independent Kuwait office, and started exploring into various Engineering markets which initiated Al Habshi Consultants entry all engineering consultancy services including Design, Master-planning, Supervision & Feasibility Studies further to the buildings and infrastructure disciplines.

Abuljebain Engineering Consultants Office (AECO), according to its website, provides Engineering Consultancy Services to International Clients through adopting excellence standards, providing latest technology, hiring qualified staff and continuously improving their competence, ensuring green engineering and corporate responsibility.

As for Adel AL-Obaid Engineering Consultant Office, its website states that it was established in Kuwait early 1997 with the objective to provide distinctive Consulting services of engineering design studies and constructions supervision in the area of Petroleum, Infrastructure and General Constructions. In addition, the office also conducts the preparation of strategic and feasibility studies.

The upgrade of the road between Belfield and Rosignol has been a project long in the pipelines. It was reported in the media that the road widening and redesign project was intended to be a continuation of the East Coast Road Widening and Expansion Project, which was commissioned in 2020.

The ECD road expansion and widening project was supposed to have two components: a four-lane expansion from Better Hope to Annandale, and an upgrade to the existing two-lane road from Annandale to Belfield.

In 2019, it was reported that the Government had received a Grant of Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) 500,000 from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to undertake a Technical and Economic Feasibility Study for the Redesign of the Belfield to Rosignol Road Network.

The study was said to solve the issues of deteriorating roads, poor drainage and road safety along the Belfield to Rosignol stretch of roads. The redesign of the network would ensure enhanced capacity of the roads, strengthen trade and economic development and facilitate new and improved interactions among farming communities. It will also reduce delays and increase user satisfaction.