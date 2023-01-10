Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Top teams to meet at East Coast Mash Cup tournament

Jan 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Some of Guyana’s top teams will collide at the East Coast Mash Cup tournament, set to kick off Friday, January 20, at the Golden Grove Ground.

The 16-team tournament, hosted by Golden Grove Dynamic FC, will carry a winner’s purse of $500,000.

Rosignol United is the lone Berbice side in the tournament, while the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Police Force (GPF) FC, Fruta Conquerors and Santos are the teams from Georgetown.

The star-studded ‘West Side’ Champions, Slingerz FC, will be one of the 16 teams participating in the East Coast Mash Cup knock-out football tournament.

Reigning ‘West Side’ Champions, Slingerz FC, will lead the West Demerara pack, which includes Den Amstel FC and Pouderoyen FC.

Golden Grove Dynamic FC, Victoria Kings, Paradise FC, Melanie FC, Buxton United, Buxton Stars, Ann’s Grove United, and Mahaica Determinators are the teams hailing from East Coast Demerara.

The tournament, being played using the ‘win or go home’ format, on the opening night (January 20), will see Victoria Kings taking on Mahaica Determinators from 6:00 pm, followed by a clash between home side Dynamic FC and Buxton United.

With all matches happening at the Golden Grove Ground, following first night action, the tournament continues on January 22, 27, 29, February 3, 5, and 10 and the finals on February 18.

According to the organisers, the concept behind the tournament is to see the rebirth of football on the East Coast of Demerara.

The organisers are grateful for support shown from teams outside of the East Coast area, adding that it demonstrates the collective effort needed for the sustenance and development of football in Guyana.

Second place team will pocket $250,000, third place $150,00 and fourth place $100,000.

