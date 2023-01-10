Teen drowned while swimming at Linden Blue Lake

Kaieteur News – The body of an 18-year-old Linden Technical Institute student, identified as Cam Thomas of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was recovered from the Kara Kara Blue Lake by divers.

Thomas was suspected to have drowned on Sunday between 16:20 hrs and 16:46 hrs while at the lake with the group of friends.

According to the police the victim and four friends had left to go swimming at the popular Blue Lake. One of the friends related to the police that Thomas went into the water and started swimming from the eastern to the western side. The 20-year-old friend further related that he observed Thomas submerged under the water when they were about twenty feet from the eastern shore. He attempted to rescue Thomas but was unsuccessful.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, who visited the scene, but saw no signs of the young man. Divers were hired by the family to search for him and that search was successful, when his body was recovered about 12:00 hrs on Monday in the vicinity of the lake.

The incident sent shock waves throughout Amelia’s Ward, as the young man was known to be respectable, quiet, and humble. His grieving family members said he was now starting life, trying to make himself marketable for the world of work. “This is the worst emotional pain I have felt in a long time. My nephew was like my own son. I cannot bear this oh Lord but we will do our best to trust your ways,” his Aunt Alisha said.

The incident renewed calls for persons to be careful while using the lake for recreational purposes without the necessary protection such as life guards. The Blue Lake which is one of Linden’s popular tourist attractions is an artificial lake created as a result of bauxite mining. While environmental studies have cleared the chemical elements in the water as safe for recreational use, the depth and the strong currents have stirred concerns for many. Several persons have drowned in the lake before.