Sherwin Johnson calls time on FIFA Referee career

Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s most highly respected referees, Sherwin Johnson, has announced his retirement after 13 years on the field.

Johnson blew the whistle on his top level career, having officiated in matches across the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), Concacaf and FIFA.

The FIFA-accredited official refereed his final match on January 1 at the National Track and Field Centre, West Demerara, in the Final of the One Guyana President’s Cup Football Tournament.

“Being a referee for thirteen years was an honour. I genuinely enjoyed those years and I officiated with pride and dignity. Even as I retire as a referee, I will be available to render my services in any way possible which will aid in the development of football in Guyana,” Johnson said.

The 43-year-old has controlled a total of 285 matches, including 228 regional and 57 international games between 2012 and 2022.

He regards the Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield tournament in 2019, where he refereed two matches and was a part of the officiating team in the final, as the highlight of his career.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to President Wayne Forde and the Council of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Guyana Referees’ Council for affording me the opportunity to represent Guyana both locally and internationally. I would also like to thank the secretariat staff for their support during my tenure.”

GFF President Wayne Forde congratulated Johnson on his career and thanked him for the significant role he has played in the professionalization of refereeing in Guyana over the last 13 years.

“Mr. Johnson served his fraternity with a measure of dignity and professionalism that I have come to truly admire. He represented the GFF with distinction in his international duties as a FIFA match official and has consequently paved the way for those that are willing to follow his example of hard work, discipline and sacrifice. On behalf of our football fraternity, I wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

In an invited comment, GFF Council Member and Former FIFA Assistant Referee Dion Inniss said Johnson exemplified dignity and professionalism at all times on the pitch.

“Thanks to Sherwin for the contribution he has made not only to officiating in Guyana, the Caribbean and the hemisphere for the last 13 years, but to football in general. Many times referees are not given the necessary words or kudos for the sacrifices they make for the game as foot soldiers of football. He has done a yeoman service to the game over the years.”