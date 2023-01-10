Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Leopold Street man gunned down on D’Urban Street

Jan 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old labourer of Leopold Street was on Monday morning gunned down while walking on D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Dead: Roy Anthony Charles called ‘Skiddle’.

The dead man, who was shot 12 times, has been identified as Roy Anthony Charles, called ‘Skiddle’.

According to the police, Charles was slain sometime around 11:30 hrs while walking in the company of another on D’Urban Street.

Reports are that Charles and another labourer, 43-year-old Dexter Lawrence, were on D’Urban Street heading west when a silver grey old-model Allion motorcar with registration number PVV 5906, approached them from behind and several shots rang out. Lawrence ran in a western direction leaving Charles, who fell to the ground.

The duo was reportedly going to purchase alcohol when the shooting occurred.

Lawrence told Investigators that when he looked back, the car had stopped, and a man, who was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, exited the car and shot Charles several times at close range.

The shooter quickly returned to the car, which turned north on to Smyth Street sped away.

According to police reports, Lawrence received a bruise to his right lower hand, which he said was caused by a bullet.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said Charles was seen lying in a pool of blood on his back, clad in short blue pants, a white vest, a pair of red and blue Puma sneakers on his feet, and a red, white and blue jersey was seen under his head.

Crime Scene Experts on D’Urban Street alongside Charle’s lifeless body.

Police stated that Charles received three gunshot wounds to his neck, one to his right jaw, one to his left jaw, one to his left-side forehead, one to his right-side forehead, one to his left hand, two to his right-side lower back, and two to his right shoulder.

Several 9MM spent shells, 5 warheads and a metal fragment were found at the scene. He was pronounced dead by a Doctor on the scene.

According to the police, several persons were questioned and they have been able to determine that the registration number on the car used in the shooting is fake.

Charles’ body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and a post mortem examination will soon be done.

Kaieteur News understands that Charles, who is no stranger to the law, was on Monday working in the D’Urban Street area, cleaning drains.

Investigations into the fatal shooting are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

CARIFTA team preparation not hampered by Track & Field facility upgrade – Hutson

CARIFTA team preparation not hampered by Track & Field facility...

Jan 10, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – With the National Track and Field Centre closed for upgrades, president of the Athletics Association of Guyana, Aubrey Hutson, said the country’s preparation...
Read More
Top teams to meet at East Coast Mash Cup tournament

Top teams to meet at East Coast Mash Cup...

Jan 10, 2023

Sherwin Johnson calls time on FIFA Referee career

Sherwin Johnson calls time on FIFA Referee career

Jan 10, 2023

Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games

Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at...

Jan 09, 2023

Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Jan 09, 2023

Callum Harriott included in Shabazz plans for Nations League

Callum Harriott included in Shabazz plans for...

Jan 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]