Leopold Street man gunned down on D’Urban Street

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old labourer of Leopold Street was on Monday morning gunned down while walking on D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

The dead man, who was shot 12 times, has been identified as Roy Anthony Charles, called ‘Skiddle’.

According to the police, Charles was slain sometime around 11:30 hrs while walking in the company of another on D’Urban Street.

Reports are that Charles and another labourer, 43-year-old Dexter Lawrence, were on D’Urban Street heading west when a silver grey old-model Allion motorcar with registration number PVV 5906, approached them from behind and several shots rang out. Lawrence ran in a western direction leaving Charles, who fell to the ground.

The duo was reportedly going to purchase alcohol when the shooting occurred.

Lawrence told Investigators that when he looked back, the car had stopped, and a man, who was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, exited the car and shot Charles several times at close range.

The shooter quickly returned to the car, which turned north on to Smyth Street sped away.

According to police reports, Lawrence received a bruise to his right lower hand, which he said was caused by a bullet.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said Charles was seen lying in a pool of blood on his back, clad in short blue pants, a white vest, a pair of red and blue Puma sneakers on his feet, and a red, white and blue jersey was seen under his head.

Police stated that Charles received three gunshot wounds to his neck, one to his right jaw, one to his left jaw, one to his left-side forehead, one to his right-side forehead, one to his left hand, two to his right-side lower back, and two to his right shoulder.

Several 9MM spent shells, 5 warheads and a metal fragment were found at the scene. He was pronounced dead by a Doctor on the scene.

According to the police, several persons were questioned and they have been able to determine that the registration number on the car used in the shooting is fake.

Charles’ body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and a post mortem examination will soon be done.

Kaieteur News understands that Charles, who is no stranger to the law, was on Monday working in the D’Urban Street area, cleaning drains.

Investigations into the fatal shooting are ongoing.