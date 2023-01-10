Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

GECOM staffer accused of removing flash drive with voter info from Ashmin’s building refuses to testify

Jan 10, 2023 News

Elections COI…

Kaieteur News – Enrique Livan, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) staffer who was fingered in removing a flash drive and a computer with voter information refused to testify when he appeared before the ongoing elections inquiry on Monday.

Enrique Livan, the IT Technician attached to GECOM who was implicated in doctoring votes for District Four.

Livan, an IT Technician attached to GECOM was also implicated in allegedly doctoring votes for District Four during the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.

His Lawyer, Eusi Anderson told the Commission, that because his client is before the courts on criminal charges related to the elections, the Commission should be reminded that he has the right not to potentially implicate himself at the inquiry. Justice of the Appeal (retired) of Turks and Caicos Stanley John, who chairs the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the elections, acknowledged Livan’s right to silence.

Commissioner and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (Guyana), Carl Singh, however, told Livan that the CoI has evidence before it that he has been identified in certain events at the Ashmin’s building on March 5, 2020.

‘You are aware that you have been identified in certain concerning events at the Ashmin’s building,” said Singh. Livan acknowledged that he is aware of the implication, but remained silent.

Last week, Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, the District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, and opposition figures Volda Lawrence, Carol Joseph and Dr. Karen Cummings all refused to testify.

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

