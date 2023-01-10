ExxonMobil’s EIA document reveals… Fishermen in deeper trouble as 5th oil project kicks in

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted by Acorn International, the Consultant hired by U.S oil major ExxonMobil, has cautioned that not only will marine fish be affected by the degraded water quality within the fifth offshore project site, but fishermen who ply their trade there will also be forced to find new grounds to accommodate the operation.

The study, which was made public on Sunday on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) website indicated that, “The Project might impact marine fish due to the degradation of water quality as a result of the permitted vessel discharges.” Those discharges include produced water, ballast water and sewage among others.

In addition the Consultant noted that the equipment used offshore also has the potential to estrain or suck in fish. According to the study, “Modelling indicates that water quality will return to near background conditions within 100 metres (approximately 328 feet) of the (Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel) FPSO, so the area impacted will be very small, and fish are mobile and are known to avoid areas with degraded water quality.”

Offshore demersal species, or those that live on the seafloor could be exposed to high levels of sediments in the water column during the drilling operation. As it regards the impact of sound on fish, the EIA explained that underwater sound modelling and review of hearing sensitivities and mechanisms found that there will be a ‘minor’ disturbance on species within the vessel transit corridor. It nonetheless assured that, “Water intakes will be designed to minimise entrainment of fish yielding an impact significance rating of Negligible. Other types of impacts (attraction to light, auditory injury, change in distribution due to habitat alteration) to non-special status fish are also rated Negligible.”

Importantly, the study made it clear that commercial fishing vessels offshore will lose access to some fishing areas that are currently available to them and will have to avoid Project-related vessel traffic where none currently exists.

It said that artisanal fishing occurs well inshore of the project area, so there will be no loss of access for artisanal fishing. However, “Artisanal fishing vessels could experience interference due to movements of Project-related vessel traffic.” The study explained that while Notices to Mariners will be provided to mitigate potential interference with industrial and artisanal fishing vessel navigation, there are limitations, particularly for artisanal vessels, to the effectiveness of these notices. The impacts to industrial and artisanal fishing was assessed and rated as “minor” by the Consultant.

Since the startup of oil production in 2019, fishers said they have experienced reduced catches. While they are confident this was a result of the petroleum operations, Government said it was merely due to climate change, as reportedly confirmed by an independent Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Though this document was promised to be made public since May last year, Government has gone silent on its release. In the meantime, fishermen have been turning to neighbouring Suriname to maintain their families, but now the fishing licenses have become too pricy.

In the last quarter of 2022, the PPP commenced the payment of a $150,000 one-off grant for fisherfolk relief. Shadow Oil and Gas Minister, David Patterson had however said this was just a band-aid approach. Patterson is of the view that “the mere paying of this compensation is an acknowledgement that there is an issue and I’ve heard them say that it’s a global issue but it’s being exasperated by the oil operations.” Further, the former Minister of Public Infrastructure pointed out, that Guyana’s experience with low fish catch is not unique, as other oil producing nations would have faced a similar fate. To this end, he believes that Government should be embarking on a comprehensive plan to address the situation rather than attempt to cover it up by paying a small grant to the parties affected from taxpayers’ dollars.