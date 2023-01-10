DJ chopped to death during fight

Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Brian Pitam, popularly known as ‘DJ Viper’, a former employee of Kaieteur Radio, was on Sunday night chopped to death during a fight at a bar located at Laluni Village on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that Pitam of Lot 441 Goed Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was at the time attending a birthday party along with his father-in-law, a 51-year-old truck driver.
According to the Police, Pitam was killed by three men while trying to defend his father-in-law during an attack around 21:00 hours.
It was stated that Pitam was drinking at a shop when the three suspects confronted his father-in-law, and dealt him a lash to his face. As such, Pitam intervened and he was dealt several chops about his body before the trio rode off on motorcycles. It is unclear which direction they escaped.
Pitam’s left thumb, index finger and middle fingers along with his wrist were reportedly severed. He also sustained a deep chop wound to the back of the neck. Pitam was picked up by public spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
At the time of reporting, the Police had arrested one of the suspects in connection with Pitam’s murder, while the manhunt continues for the other two.
