Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Diaspora critical to development

Jan 10, 2023 News

– President Ali says at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Kaieteur News – The Diaspora must not be treated as entities that are peripheral to nationhood for they are integral to any nation’s development, President Irfaan Ali said on Monday at the inaugural session of the 7th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 convention in India.

“We look to our Diaspora to project our external interests, including to protect our democracy and to defend our territorial integrity and sovereignty, particularly from external threats. We look to our Diaspora to champion the international causes which are germane to our national interests, including arresting climate change. Indeed, we also look to our Diaspora to wield its influence in attracting and unlocking markets for our products,” President Ali said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations with India, Guyana has benefitted from robust cooperation in the fields of agriculture, diplomacy, education, health, Information Communications Technology (ICT) and housing.

The Guyanese Leader believes that it is important for the two countries to continuously share their experiences in engaging with their respective Diasporas particularly since

Guyana is now in a much stronger economic position than it has ever been.

The country is now the fastest-growing economy in the world, registering a real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 19.9 per cent in 2021, and an estimated growth of more than 50 per cent in 2022.

President Irfaan Ali gesticulates during his presentation at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in India (Photo courtesy of Office of the President)

President Ali said with Guyana’s economic opportunities and potential, it welcomes full participation from India’s private sector.

“The country’s economy is in a full take-off mode for development, this transformative stage of economic development is spanning massive economic opportunities across almost all sectors of the economy,” the President said.

President Ali said his Government’s intention is to position Guyana to be among the leaders in the world in the areas of energy, climate and food security, and freshwater, as well as the best healthcare services, and India, is an important strategic partner in Guyana achieving this goal.

He noted that Guyana is pushing its ‘One Guyana’ agenda that promotes unity and prosperity amongst all Guyanese.

As such, the president stressed that when policies are being crafted it is important to integrate the Diaspora.

Moreover, he said if the Diaspora is to become more integrated with national development it must benefit from accurate and updated information.

“It is, therefore, essential to establish platforms for the provision of accurate and timely delivery of information to the members of the Diaspora and to counteract misinformation,” the Head of State stressed.

The President is thankful for the support India has given to Guyana, pointing directly to the aid provided during the COVID-19.

“I am very proud of your work… of your demonstration of what real love at home should look like”, President Ali said.

He stated that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is an important platform to fostering deeper and stronger ties among states which have significant Diasporas.

President Ali is on an Official State visit to India. He is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, Minister within the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry Anand Persaud, and other officials.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

 

 

What You Need to Know Today:

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

CARIFTA team preparation not hampered by Track & Field facility upgrade – Hutson

CARIFTA team preparation not hampered by Track & Field facility...

Jan 10, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – With the National Track and Field Centre closed for upgrades, president of the Athletics Association of Guyana, Aubrey Hutson, said the country’s preparation...
Read More
Top teams to meet at East Coast Mash Cup tournament

Top teams to meet at East Coast Mash Cup...

Jan 10, 2023

Sherwin Johnson calls time on FIFA Referee career

Sherwin Johnson calls time on FIFA Referee career

Jan 10, 2023

Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games

Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at...

Jan 09, 2023

Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Jan 09, 2023

Callum Harriott included in Shabazz plans for Nations League

Callum Harriott included in Shabazz plans for...

Jan 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]