Deh playing musical chairs in de passport office

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – We living in de 21 st century and still people gat to play musical chairs in de passport office. De lines did move from outside to inside but even when yuh get inside, yuh gat to sit down and wait yuh turn.

When de person in front of you get call to be attended to, de next person gat to move into dat person’s chair. Dat is how de musical chairs going down in de passport office.

Simple problems we can’t fix because de public service nat customer orientated. Is time we abolish de system weh people gat to carry in dem application. People should apply online and de biometrics should be outsourced. But dat might tek another twenty years fuh happen because government bureaucracy nah like technology.

De Coal-a-Shun did decentralize de system, something that de Pee Pee Pee Cee was reluctant fuh do when dem went in. Dem did prefer people gat to come from far and line up for hours in de sun and rain instead of processing dem application near to where dem live. But still decentralization nah stopping de waiting.

And de odder day, dem bin short of passports. Dem boys hear was because of de war in Ukraine. Apparently, Russia did fire a missile at de plane wah bringing de passports to Guyana. Ukraine return fire ar de same time. De pilot decide fuh dump de cargo so as to lighten de plane and get quickly out of de crossfire. Luckily de passports end up landing in Poland and was found by a shepherd who tek it into de de authorities who send it onward to Guyana.

Guyana nice fuh days! Musical chairs in de passport office gat to keep yuh entertained.

Talk half. Leff half!