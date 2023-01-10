Cashless food ordering app launched

Kaieteur News – ‘GTEats’, Guyana’s first cashless food ordering and delivery app on Monday announced its official launch with service available to customers in the greater Georgetown area.

The ‘GTEats’ app, available for free download in both the Apple and Google Play stores, is aimed at consumers who value convenience and service and prefer a digital, cashless food ordering and delivery experience. Delivery fees are calculated based on distance and the app allows consumers to track their order in real time along with the name and photo of the delivery driver.

“Our service is designed for the busy, hungry consumer who wants to order and pay in seconds without the hassle of waiting on hold, or tracking down a delivery driver,” says Shoaib Juman-Yassin, Co-Founder and General Manager. “For local food businesses, our platform provides them with an opportunity to reach new customers without the headache of juggling incoming calls, WhatsApp messages, dealing with credit cards or managing the delivery process.”

The initial group of restaurants features some of Georgetown’s favourite eateries including German’s Restaurant, Shanta’s Puri Shop, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Mario’s Juice Bar & Grill, Big Kahuna Burger, Sarawak Malaysian Restaurant and Subby’s Sandwich Shop amongst others. There are no upfront fees for restaurants that qualify and the company partners with local delivery companies with a service model that improves income and safety for drivers.

The ‘GTEats’ technology platform, includes mobile apps for consumers, vendors and delivery drivers and are available in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. The app features secure encrypted payments with no card information stored in the app or on the company’s servers. A convenience feature uses the consumer’s unique device ID to authenticate their payments, eliminating the need to re-enter sensitive information. Consumers within the greater Georgetown area will be able to use the service seven days a week from 10am to 8p. The app is available for download by searching ‘GTEats’ all one word in the app store.

‘GTEats’ is a Georgetown based startup founded in 2022 by local and overseas entrepreneurs focused on bringing a fully digital, cashless food ordering and delivery experience to the Guyanese consumer. We work collaboratively with restaurants and delivery companies with service currently available in the greater Georgetown area. http://www.gteats.com