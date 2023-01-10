Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News wishes to apologise to Ms. Amisha Sarjoo, Miss Teen India Guyana 2019, whose photograph was featured as ‘Beauty of the Week’ last Sunday 8 January, 2023 with a wrong name and caption affixed to it.

The photo published was indeed that of Ms Sarjoo but under the incorrect name of Alisa Mc Kenzie.

