Apology

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News wishes to apologise to Ms. Amisha Sarjoo, Miss Teen India Guyana 2019, whose photograph was featured as ‘Beauty of the Week’ last Sunday 8 January, 2023 with a wrong name and caption affixed to it.

The photo published was indeed that of Ms Sarjoo but under the incorrect name of Alisa Mc Kenzie.