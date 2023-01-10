500 households to benefit from part-time jobs in Region Seven

Kaieteur News – Some 500 households in Bartica and surrounding communities in Region Seven will now benefit from an additional $40,000 in disposable income each month following the launch of the Government’s part-time jobs initiative in the region last Saturday.

The initiative will see one person from a household working 10 days for the ascribed amount, in areas like health, agriculture, education, and community development. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, who was accompanied by Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag, and Regional Officials at the launch, urged residents to take advantage of the job opportunities.

“The Vice President has started this initiative to ensure that those who are particularly vulnerable, are able to assist their families to improve the quality of their lives,” she explained.

Attendees, who turned out in their numbers at the St John the Baptist Primary School in Bartica, expressed their eagerness for programme. Horton Blackman, a Bartica resident who registered for a community development programme, thanked the Government for the initiative.

Adesa De La Cruz, who expressed interest in health, education and data analysis, said that the programme gave her hope to pursue a promising career in education, since her own education was cut abruptly when she fled Venezuela over four years ago. She is also pursuing accounting under the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, which she believes will be an asset to her in the future.

“I think this programme is a good initiative… It would be great if the Government can continue providing jobs to people,” Thalia Gonsalves, one of the attendees, said. (DPI)