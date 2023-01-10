$45M to upgrade two health centres in Reg. 1

Latest update January 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Jan 10, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is set to upgrade the Health Centres at Arakaka Village and Kariako Village, located in Region One to the tune of $45,903,200.

This is according to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). The entity shared that on December 28 last, contracts were awarded following the national competitive bidding procedures to have both facilities rehabilitated. According to NPTAB, the upgrading of the Kariako Health Centre to a Cottage Hospital will be done by Contractor, Greens Plains Enterprise to the tune of $24,822,800. When bids were opened, three Contractors had bid for the project which was estimated to cost $21 million.

As for the Arakaka Health Centre, NPTAB revealed that the Health Centre will be rehabilitated and extended by Contractor, Northwest Investments Inc., to the tune of $21,080,400. When bids were opened for this project, three companies had submitted bids and works were estimated to cost of $22M. Of the $73B budgeted for the health sector in 2022, $1B was allocated for the upgrading of Health Centres across the country.

