Supporters of Bolsonaro invade Brazil Congress, Supreme Court

Jan 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Thousands of supporters of Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s National Congress and Supreme Court in the capital Brasília on Sunday afternoon. Police responded by firing tear gas as demonstrators wrapped themselves in the national flag, shouting slogans while surrounding the presidential palace.

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on January 8, 2023 [Evaristo Sa/AFP]

This invasion comes just a week after the inauguration of Bolsonaro’s leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro, who is currently in the US, lost the presidential election to left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last October. Since then, his supporters have been refusing to accept that he lost the election and have since been calling for military intervention and Lula’s resignation.

Meanwhile, videos on social media showed Bolsonaro supporters smashing windows and furniture of the National Congress and Supreme Court buildings. One video even showed a policeman being pulled from his horse and viciously beaten by a mob of protesters. Many climbed onto the roof of the Congress building, where Brazil’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies conduct their legislative business, unfurling a banner that read “intervention” and an apparent appeal to Brazil’s military.

Images on TV channel Globo News also showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow – the colours of the Brazilian flag, which have also come to symbolise the Bolsonaro government.

In an impassioned speech President Lula who appeared visibly angry said that what happened in Brazil on Sunday is unprecedented in the country’s history. He called the intellectual authors behind the uprising “fanatic fascists” who represented “everything that’s abominable” in politics. He repeatedly said that “these fanatics have done something that’s never before been done in this country”.

President Lula vowed to bring the perpetrators of this most despicable invasion to justice. He said that no effort would be spared to finding all those responsible and have them severely punished “with all the force of the law” Lula is not currently in the capital, and is instead on an official trip to São Paulo state.

