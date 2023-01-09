Sand trucks to temporarily operate from National Stadium’s outer parking lot

Kaieteur News – Sand truck operators will soon be temporarily relocated to the outer parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

During a meeting on Saturday with sand truck owners and operators who ply their trade in the vicinity of DSL Cash and Carry, Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara Public Road, Ministers of Public Works Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar discussed relocation from their current operating space.

The Ministers told the drivers that given the complaints of businesses that have been affected by their operations at the Industrial Site area and the dangers of them operating at the side of the East Bank road, there is need for them to be relocated.

“Our engagement with you today is to see how we can get an arrangement work out. We know a lot of households are depending on you, and people in construction are depending on you, but relocation is a must, and with this relocation, we can guarantee that everyone will know where to find you, your work will not be hindered, we will put that out there, everyone will know where to find you,” Minister Edghill guaranteed the truckers.

According to Minister Indar, President Irfaan Ali instructed that the sand truck owners and operators be engaged about a temporary location “until we get a more permanent space for you.

“There is a parking lot between here [the Stadium] and the Princess Hotel, we can get that open and situated for you so that you can come and park and sell your sand. Minister Indar has already engaged the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports on the matter and he has given the go-ahead,” Minister Edghill told the stakeholders who agreed that they needed to move from the Industrial Site area.

Meanwhile, a team from the Ministry of Public Works will visit the area in the coming days to ensure the parking lot is cleared and outfitted to accommodate the trucks.

The ministers will also meet with the taxi drivers plying their trade from the main entrance of the parking facility, to discuss relocation as well, while a meeting with vendors who are currently operating from the side of the road just outside the parking lot, is also on the schedule.

Approximately 15 sand truck operators/ drivers attended today’s meeting.