How can a policeman decide to fire a “few” rounds in the direction of two persons who were engaged in a scuffle?

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The killing of police Detective Corporal Dwayne McPherson and Kishan Bugburgh during the early morning of the first day of 2023 at Huntley Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, should be of concern to every Guyanese. The circumstances surrounding the killings and what is reported to have occurred immediately after should alarm all of us. It must have been the worst possible start to the New Year for those two families. My thoughts and prayers are with them.

Unfortunately, as in now customary when there is a serious incident the police have not seen it fit to inform the public of what transpired. Therefore, the public is left to get information from postings on social media, which we all know can be grossly inaccurate. According to one such posting, which was published shortly after the incident by someone who seems to get “scoops”, “a report of assault was made by a member of the public when the police responded. While in the area, McPherson attempted to arrest the person who the complaint was made against and a scuffle ensued as the man resisted arrest. It was reported that in the process of resisting arrest, another police attempted to intervene and a round was discharged. The civilian was shot in the back and we were informed that the bullet reportedly passed through him and hit McPherson in the process also, killing both”. Another report stated that “Police Constable James reportedly stated that as the suspect kept fighting with Corporal McPherson, he, James discharged a “few” rounds in their direction but saw that they were still scuffling but could not say if at that time they were injured”. The last part of this statement is pure baloney and was laid bare by the autopsy report, which showed that both men were mortally wounded.

From what can be gleaned so far, after the incident Corporal McPherson was picked up by the police and taken for medical attention. The other injured person (Kishan Bugburgh) was left at the scene. This is contrary to all the Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) in relation to how injured persons should be treated. According to Bugburgh’s distraught mother, she went to the Mahaicony Police Station shortly after, was ejected and the gate was then locked. She further narrated her efforts to get help to transport her injured son to the hospital. According to her, about four hours elapsed before she eventually secured a car to transport her son to the hospital. By that time, he was deceased. If this is proven to be true, all the police ranks involved must be dealt with condignly. This type of callous behavior must not be condoned.

Based on what Constable James is alleged to have stated, that he fired a “few” rounds, and the autopsy report which stated that Bugburgh’s body bore three bullet wounds,and that McPherson received two gunshots to his neck. This shooting was no accident. Therefore, the initial suggestion that only one round was discharged has proven to be a complete fabrication. Who provided this information?

The fact that at least five rounds (bullets) were fired begs the question what type of firearm was used? The police have not revealed this vital information.

It is very clear, based on what was reported, that at no time was the life of McPherson or any other person threatened. There was therefore no justification for the use of lethal force.

I have been repeatedly pointing out that many persons who are authorized to carry firearms, including police ranks and private security personnel, lack the necessary training to do so. The circumstances surrounding this case demand an urgent review of the protocols governing the issuing and use of firearms.

Guyana Police Force Standing Order #18 addresses in a very comprehensive way the issuing and use of firearms by members of the Force, especially when you may fire (shoot). Unfortunately, it is clear that those orders are not being followed, resulting in many fatal incidents such as the one mentioned here, the killing of Quindon Bacchus and Orin Boston, and so many other unfortunate fatal shootings. I am of the view that the time has long passed for this issue to be addressed in a comprehensive manner.

How can a policeman decide to fire a “few” rounds in the direction of two persons who were engaged in a scuffle? This is reckless and therefore criminal!

This matter calls for a thorough investigation, beyond what the Police Office of Professional Responsibility is capable of conducting. I have noted that no mention was made of the Police Complaints Authority, which has a statutory responsibility to supervise investigations into matters of this nature.

Any proper investigation must look at the training, retraining and qualification of ranks who are allowed to carry firearms and the type of firearms to be carried in specific circumstances. This tragic incident cries out for a Board of Inquiry or some similar body to be commissioned to conduct a comprehensive review of what transpired. Not only what transpired at Huntley Mahaicony half an hour into the new year but the whole system relating to all aspects of training and use of firearms by members of the Guyana Police Force, private security personnel and all persons licensed to carry firearms.

The acting Commissioner of Police visited the relatives of the deceased persons and promised to be transparent and to give frequent updates on the progress of the investigation. Well, at the time of writing this letter, it has been almost one week since the killings and I am not aware that the police have provided the promised updates. So much for transparency and frequent updates!

Regards

Paul Slowe CCH, DSM, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Retired)