Guyana moving apace with national alliance with Regional Security System

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud has highlighted an agreement to strengthen the safety and security of all Guyanese citizens. According to Persaud, President Irfaan Ali recently gave ascension documents affirming the nation’s alliance with the CARICOM Regional Security System (RSS).

Persaud said: “The RSS, us being part of that, would be an added asset to our National Security System as it were, and our law enforcement agencies in their ability to coordinate, to tap expertise, and to be in a better position to make all our citizens safer.”

“I think that’s the ultimate goal, and it is part of how we can work and collaborate with our regional institutions. That is one such facility that the President, in his wisdom, has decided to be part of,” he added.

The RSS was initially created as a collective response to security threats impacting the region’s stability. The first members were Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who agreed on “mutual assistance on request.”

The regional body aims to ensure the stability and well-being of Member States through mutual cooperation in order to maximise regional security in preserving the social and economic development of citizens.

Guyana has in the past requested help from the RSS to address security matters, with the most recent being an investigation into alleged corrupt practices in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Ali first signed the protocol in March 2022 at the 33rd Inter-sessional meeting of CARICOM Heads in Belize.

The announcement comes even as Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips disclosed that the government will continue to build on its ardent policy of inclusion, which will see broad-based benefits and increased opportunities for all Guyanese.

The Prime Minister, who was speaking during a stakeholders’ engagement at State House on Thursday last underscored that, “Our policy does not embrace any form of discrimination in the Guyanese society. In fact, what we are doing is also knocking our heads together to determine ways in which we can evolve many of our people in Guyana.”

He noted that the prolonged allegation that the government is non-inclusive, by a certain section of the society is without merit, especially since the administration has a track record of meeting citizens regardless of their location, race, colour or religious beliefs.

He said the government is also moving apace with its national security strategy to improve the security network in Guyana.

The Prime Minister noted too that key players including the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force are sternly addressing the nation’s security issues.

“Because as we grow, it is important that we create a secured environment to attract investment and alleviate any fears in our society,” he said.