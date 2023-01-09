Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – With the Youth Commonwealth Games set for August 4 – 11 in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana will likely compete in three of the eight disciplines at the seventh edition of the event.

The Youth Commonwealth Games was first held in Edinburgh, Scotland, 2000.

This year, it will cater to athletes ages 16 – 17 in Sevens Rugby, Track and Field, Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, fast5 Netball, Swimming and Triathlon.

Beach volleyball will include 12 women’s and 12 men’s teams, fast5 netball will have eight women’s teams and rugby sevens will have six men’s and six women’s teams.

A source close to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) explained that they’re not yet sure about the allocation of athletes and officials that will be offered to Guyana.

At the 2017 games in The Bahamas, 10 athletes represented Guyana in Boxing (Christopher Moore and Keevin Allicock), Judo (Joshua Buchanan), Track and Field (Kenisha Phillips, Onassha Rogers, Tremaine Brown, Daniel Melville and Claudrice McKoy) and swimming (Daniel Scott and Kenita Mahaica).

Julian Edmonds (track and field), Paul Mahaica (swimming), Seibert Blake (boxing) and Raoul Archer (judo) were the coaches.

This time around, at the games which will be hosted for the second time in the Caribbean, the source said it is highly likely that Guyana will feature in track and field, swimming and cycling.

The respective federations/associations of the selected disciplines will be tasked with team selection and coaches.

Beach Volleyball, netball and the triathlon are non-existent in Guyana, while Sevens Rugby isn’t played at the stipulated age for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

As it relates to tennis, the Guyana Lawn Tennis Association’s (GLTA) primary focus recently is at the youth level, but outside of the eligible age for the games in the Twin Island Republic.

Meanwhile, a Trinidad Newsday report stated that Track and field at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games have been shifted from the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago to the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

With the change in venue, swimming, cycling and track and field will now be held in Trinidad and rugby sevens, fast5 netball, beach volleyball and triathlon will take place in Tobago.

In Trinidad, the National Aquatic Centre in Couva and the National Cycling Velodrome, also in Couva, will be used.

In Tobago, Pigeon Point will host beach volleyball and triathlon will be held in Buccoo. It is not confirmed which venues will be used for rugby and netball.

At the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas, boxer Keevin Allicock won silver in the men’s featherweight division.

To date, it stands as Guyana’s only medal at the games.