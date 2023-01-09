Latest update January 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. to upgrade 1,200 community roads this year – Edghill

Jan 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Government will upgrade some 1,200 community roads this year, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has said.

Minister Edghill said the ministry will be joining forces with the ministries of housing and water and local government and regional development, to execute the transformative project. “Very early in the new year, you will see works being executed in about 1200 roads across the country in every local authority area,” Edghill is quoted in a DPI release as saying.

“I know somebody might be thinking ‘I hope my road will be in that list’ but just think about the thousands that were done in 2022 and the hundreds that were done in 2020 and 2021 when we came into office. And with this additional 1,200 that will be coming out early in 2023, will see actual work being done.”

Minister Edghill highlighted that most of the works under the community roads programme are awarded and will be executed shortly. Additionally, the ministry will be focusing heavily on advancing farm to market access roads, which will significantly support agricultural development.

The development and maintenance of hinterland roads are other focus areas of the government, with over 100 kilometres of hinterland road currently being rehabilitated in rigid pavement concrete. Meanwhile, major projects that were launched in 2022 are well on the way to completion, including the Conversation Tree to Durey Lane, which will see the completion of a four-lane road. The Cemetery Road to Mandela Avenue four-lane road will also be completed along with the Independence Boulevard project.

There will be major work in terms of our road network in 2023, we will see actual work on the East Coast Demerara upgrade which will be work undertaken from Sheriff Street all the way out on the East Coast, improving the whole corridor to four lanes.

“Our main access roads we are continuing to build out…we want to continue with the road Ogle to Eccles which is being funded by the Indian Exim Bank, these are all projects that you will see visibly before your eyes,” he added. The minister relayed that 2023 will be a very robust and exciting year for the ministry, in terms of project execution.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games

Guyana likely to compete in three disciplines at 2023 Youth...

Jan 09, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – With the Youth Commonwealth Games set for August 4 – 11 in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana will likely compete in three of the eight disciplines at the seventh...
Read More
Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Zabeer Zakier is ECUSA President

Jan 09, 2023

Callum Harriott included in Shabazz plans for Nations League

Callum Harriott included in Shabazz plans for...

Jan 09, 2023

Cool Runnins win Trophy Stall dominoes in Wakenaam

Cool Runnins win Trophy Stall dominoes in

Jan 09, 2023

Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced by German firm

Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced...

Jan 08, 2023

Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Jan 08, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]