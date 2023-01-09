Latest update January 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Government will continue to build on its ardent policy of inclusion– PM

Jan 09, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana intends to foster greater inclusivity in the way it administers the affairs of the country, in an effort to realise greater benefits and increased opportunities for all Guyanese, regardless of location, race, colour, religious belief or political affiliation. This is according to Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips who was at the time delivering remarks during a stakeholders’ engagement at State House on Thursday.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips making a presentation with stakeholders’ engagement at State House last Thursday at State House (DPI Photo)

The Prime Minister emphasized that, “Our policy does not embrace any form of discrimination in the Guyanese society. In fact, what we are doing is also knocking our heads together to determine ways in which we can evolve many of our people in Guyana.”

He alluded to the prolonged and baseless allegation being made in some sections of the society, that the government practices non-inclusiveness in the way it operates. The Prime Minister was quick to point out that such allegations are without merit, especially since the administration has a track record of meeting citizens regardless of their location, race, colour or religious beliefs.

Examples of government’s attempts at inclusivity can be seen through the Ministry of Labour which declared that persons living with disabilities should be provided with equal employment and training opportunities.

Notably too, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security continues to push to eliminate all economic, social and cultural practices that impede equality and equity.

Speaking specifically to government contracts, the prime minister made it pellucidly clear that there is no discrimination in the process.

In fact, he said the government is looking to embark on a massive plan that will allow small contractors to enhance their knowledge on the correct bidding procedure.

“We would like to come up with a strategy that will educate our people, not only to award small contracts, but to do it in such a way that it would be a training ground for a small contractor,” PM Phillips noted.

Meanwhile, the government is also moving apace with its national security strategy to improve the security network in Guyana, the prime minister disclosed.

He noted that key players including the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force are sternly addressing the nation’s security issues.

“Because as we grow, it is important that we create a secured environment to attract investment and alleviate any fears in our society,” he contended.

 

