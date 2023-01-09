Dis thing spreading faster than COVID -19

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys din warn y’all. It happen again! Yesterday insurrectionists storm de Congress and Supreme Court of ah we neighbour Brazil! It was like history repeating itself.

Democracy is under threat around de world. And it start right hay in Guyana in Guyana.

Dem does call Guyana copycat. But nuff people does copy from we. And now everybody gan start question election results around de world. Guyana start a fad and it spreading faster dan COVID.

Dem boys bin talk how wah happen in Guyana between March 2020 did inspire events in America. De top man in Uncle Sam bin following all wah bin happening in Guyana. And when he time come fuh stand up and tek he licks like a man, he get ideas… from Guyana.

He start to talk about fraud and about getting extra votes from Georgia. He learnt good from dem vagabonds in Guyana. And America lose its reputation as de bastion of democracy .

Den 2 years ago, de man supporters storm de Capitol weh de Congress does meet. Some people bin get mislead to believe dat was a revolution dem leading. And all because people see how an attempt was made to steal elections in Guyana.

Now de same thing happen in Brazil. And guess what colours dem wah do de mischief bin wearing? Yellow and Green!

Talk half. Leff half.