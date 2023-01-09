Dis thing spreading faster than COVID -19

Latest update January 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys din warn y’all. It happen again! Yesterday insurrectionists storm de Congress and Supreme Court of ah we neighbour Brazil! It was like history repeating itself.
Democracy is under threat around de world. And it start right hay in Guyana in Guyana.
Dem does call Guyana copycat. But nuff people does copy from we. And now everybody gan start question election results around de world. Guyana start a fad and it spreading faster dan COVID.
Dem boys bin talk how wah happen in Guyana between March 2020 did inspire events in America. De top man in Uncle Sam bin following all wah bin happening in Guyana. And when he time come fuh stand up and tek he licks like a man, he get ideas… from Guyana.
He start to talk about fraud and about getting extra votes from Georgia. He learnt good from dem vagabonds in Guyana. And America lose its reputation as de bastion of democracy .
Den 2 years ago, de man supporters storm de Capitol weh de Congress does meet. Some people bin get mislead to believe dat was a revolution dem leading. And all because people see how an attempt was made to steal elections in Guyana.
Now de same thing happen in Brazil. And guess what colours dem wah do de mischief bin wearing? Yellow and Green!
Talk half. Leff half.
Ghana, a lesson for Guyana
Jan 09, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – With the Youth Commonwealth Games set for August 4 – 11 in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana will likely compete in three of the eight disciplines at the seventh...
Jan 09, 2023
Jan 09, 2023
Jan 09, 2023
Jan 08, 2023
Jan 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – There was a statement Leonard Gildarie made on one of the programmes last year on The Gildarie-Freddie... more
Kaieteur News – There was a time when politics was the vocation of the young. Both Forbes Burnham and Cheddi Jagan... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]