Cool Runnins win Trophy Stall dominoes in Wakenaam

Latest update January 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Cool Runnins emerged victorious when the Trophy Stall dominoes competition was contested recently at Carlosh Sports bar in Good Success, Wakenaam.
All star maintained a narrow lead from the first to the fifth round while Cool Runnins and Mean Machine followed in second and third position respectively.
All-Star went into the final round on 60 games, while Cool Runnins had 59 and Mean Machine 56.
In a closely contested affair Cool Runnins came out on top with 72 games while Mean Machine placed second on 71 and All-Star third on 70.
Cecil Ramnarine made 17, while Tom Singh and Krishendat Hansraj chalked 14 each for the winners.
James Ramnarine scored 15, Mohamed Azam Aslam made 14 and Ano Kumar 12 for Mean Machine.
Vijay Persaud and Khemraj Surujpaul marked 14 apiece for All-Star and Raj Narine Singh made 10. Cecil Ramnarine was named man-of-the- match.
