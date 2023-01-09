Conducting mortality audits and reviews is a key strategy for reducing preventable deaths among mothers and babies

Kaieteur News – The following statement concluded your recent article on January 7, 2023 regarding two maternal deaths which occurred on January 1 and January 6, 2023 respectively, at Guyana Public Hospital Corporation —– the country’s largest hospital, its main teaching hospital and also the national referral hospital. Last year, Dr. Karen Cummings, Shadow Minister of Health, for the Opposition-led A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) said: “that considering billions of dollars that is pumped into the health sector, Guyana should not be recording maternal and infant deaths.”

Such a statement smacks of wanton disregard, moreover emanating from a member of the medical profession, sworn to the Hippocratic Oath, tasked with maintaining and improving the health of the nation, and above all the primary link between government and the organizational entities which make up the healthcare system of the nation. It also flies in the face of rational logical thinking, given the fact that the day of birth is potentially the most dangerous time for mothers and babies, seeing that maternal health and newborn health are closely linked. Most maternal deaths are preventable, as the health-care solutions to prevent or manage complications are well known. It is of the utmost importance that all births are attended by skilled health professionals, as timely management and treatment can make the difference between life and death for the mother as well as for the baby.

Guyana needs to ensure all births and deaths are counted, so that an understanding can be arrived at what to do to prevent future deaths, regardless of where they occur. Reviewing the causes of maternal and infant deaths assists greatly in improving the quality of health care, taking corrective actions, and preventing millions of families from enduring the pain of losing their infants or mothers. If numbers are known, then effective and timely actions can be taken to prevent other babies and mothers from dying. Every time a death is noted and reviewed it has the potential to tell a story about what could have been done to save a mother and her baby.

Conducting mortality audits and reviews is a key strategy for reducing preventable deaths among mothers and babies. It helps health system managers understand the causes of death, and the contributing factors, so they are able to take corrective actions to improve the quality of care.

On the subject of record keeping and audit, while the Shadow Minister of Health expressed her inability to see any value in recording maternal and infant deaths, she however, in a speech during the Budget 2022 presentation regarding disparities along ethnic lines in the surgical training programme at the Georgetown Public Hospital called for a race disparity and remuneration audit into the admitting of residents, and the hiring of registrars as a means of confronting and remedying the issue.

In 2016, Shadow Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony’s statement that the rise in maternal mortality cases is evidence that the health system is broken, was termed “ malicious” by Public Health Minister, Dr. George Norton given that the present government had inherited the situation. Dr. Anthony had stated that the Health Ministry needed to have better surveillance to monitor all pregnancies, especially high-risk cases. Noting that attendance at Antenatal Clinic was crucial for the health of every expecting mother and child, Anthony opined that this was lacking in the system and reiterated the need for better surveillance.

All women need access to high quality care in pregnancy, and during and after childbirth. What could be more tragic than a mother losing her life in the moment that she is giving life to her newborn. Pressure to improve patient safety within the Guyanese healthcare environment, continues to gain momentum. This is due in great part to the multiplicity of released reports over the last decade and even more recently that have indicated the number of pregnant mothers admitted to hospital with deadly adverse outcomes. Mortality rates are important indicators of quality and patient safety, and because nurses provide most of the ongoing care to hospitalized patients, it is reasonable to assume that nursing care structures and processes—a subset of hospital characteristics—are important determinants of patient mortality.

In the USA since 1987, the Center for Disease Control initiated national surveillance of pregnancy related deaths. CDC conducts national pregnancy-related mortality surveillance to better understand the risk factors for and causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States. The Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System (PMSS) defines a pregnancy-related death as the death of a woman while pregnant or within 1 year of the end of pregnancy from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy.

Conclusively, as Guyana stands on the threshold of becoming one of the most promising new oil and gas hotspots on the planet, it is imperative that urgent measures be instituted to ensure that wombs are no longer transformed into tombs, nor is childbirth seen as the last day on earth for mother or child. From henceforth for all the previously-stated reasons, all maternal and infant deaths should be recorded with full pertinent details supplied and verified, in addition to serving as the mechanism for holding all those responsible, accountable for meeting targets to reduce maternal and infant deaths. Birth is an occasion for Mirth.

