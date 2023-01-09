Latest update January 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Bandits chop, rob man in backdam trail

Jan 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – An excavator operator was last Monday chopped and robbed of his gold by two men along trail in Aranka Backdam, Region Seven.

Shaun Caetan

The operator identified as Shun Caetan, 45, was at the time heading to a landing to board a boat and leave the backdam.

His journey turned into a tragic one reportedly around 04:00hrs, after two men attacked him.

Kaieteur News was told that the men chopped him to the left side of his head and left shoulder before grabbing his haversack containing his wages in raw gold and some extra to buy excavator parts for a dredge operator.

The men escaped into the forest leaving a wounded Caetan behind.

A bleeding Caetan somehow managed to struggle through the trail until he finally reached the landing. He was assisted by some public-spirited citizens and boarded a boat.

He stopped at the Aranka Police Outpost and reported the matter to police before continuing his journey to Bartica, where he received medical attention.

It is suspected that the perpetrators might be two strange men who entered the backdam recently under the pretense of punting (hustling for gold with a batel).

The men were reportedly seen on a spending spree after Caetan was robbed. It is also suspected that they are also responsible for stealing a number of sluice box mats (mats that trap gold) from mining operations in the area.

Police are currently investing the robbery and are on the lookout for the two suspects.

 

