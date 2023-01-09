$195M contract awarded to close Byderabo dumpsite

Kaieteur News – Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. was awarded a $195,855,000 contract for the closure of the Byderabo dumpsite and develop a sanitary landfill at Bartica in Region Seven.

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced on its website that the contract was awarded on December 28, 2022. Following the national competitive bidding procedure for the project, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on its website revealed that on December 28 last, Puran Brothers Disposal Inc. was awarded the contract.

During a visit at Bartica last year May, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development had indicated that it was in the final stages of acquiring a new area, suitable for a landfill sanitary site in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Once finalized, the area will be commissioned. The current sanitary site is located at Byderado, in the centre of the township. Quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article, Minister of Local Government, Nigel Dharamlall, had said the location of the current sanitary site is not good for human health.

“We are going to do some development work where that (sanitary site) is concerned. Solid waste is always a major problem, and I think the township of Bartica has been able to manage it much better than other areas. So, it means that we have responsible people in this township,” he stated during the visit.

The minister reiterated Government’s commitment to creating an integrated sanitation management system to enhance citizens’ quality of life. Kaieteur News had reported that back in 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was considering closing some dumpsites across the country, inclusive of the Byderabo site. The landfills are situated close to residential areas. It was reported that from the 2022 National Budget the Ministry was allocated $1.4 B to improve sanitary and environmental conditions through infrastructural development countrywide.