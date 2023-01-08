Woodcutter returns from interior to find empty house

…wife, children, car, furniture, disappear Police told

Kaieteur News – Like many who work in the interior locations of Guyana, a 45-year-old logger of Riverstown Sand, Region Two, was eager to get home for Christmas but when he showed up at his house on Christmas Eve, it was empty.

His wife, children, car, some of his furniture and even the chickens and ducks his family was rearing had all disappeared.

The logger, identified as Kawall (only name given) has lodged a report at the Suddie Police Station and has been trying to locate his family and his car since then.

Kawall told Kaieteur News on Friday that he learnt his wife had moved out but he “really needs his car back” and is worried about his children.

“We had a lil hard talk…a lil problem before I go in the backdam but I never put she out,” said Kawall as he recalled the day he left his home to work.

He explained that he and his wife had a dispute over her drinking habit and frequent ‘partying’ with a friend.

However, Kawall said they reconciled before he left home for work early December.

“I thought everything dey ok, I left some money with she and tell she that if I ain’t mek it home back by Christmas must buy thing and suh fuh dem children”, Kawall claimed.

He reportedly spent some two weeks working in the backdam and finished just in time to return home for the Christmas holidays.

Kawall reportedly left the backdam around midnight on December 23, 2022 to make the long journey home and arrived around 11:00hrs on Christmas Eve day to a silent house.

The doors were locked and his car was not in the yard. At first, said Kawall, he thought that his family went on an errand and waited for a while.

As the time elapsed he decided to break the door locks and enter only to find an empty house.

After realizing that everyone and everything had ‘disappeared’ he immediately began inquiring from neighbours about his family’s whereabouts only to notice that his duck and chicken pen were empty too.

“All dem groceries and suh she tek away, we had about 19 chicken and couple duck minin and all duh she gone wid to,” Kawall said.

According Kawall, he was told that his wife had moved out the day before he arrived.

“Dem people seh truck come in the day and move out all dem thing and in the night dem pack up d groceries and all them small, small thing and move dem out with ma car,” the logger told Kaieteur News while adding that police have not been much help to locate his wife with his belongings.

He said, “The last thing I heard, somebody seh how she deh Bartica and then a next person seh how she move and gone North West but me na know way she got meh car. Meh me really need da car fuh do meh work around hay”.

The logger is asking the public to assist him in finding his wife so that he can at least get his car back and know if his children are in a safe space where they will continue their education. (Shervin Belgrave)