Vendor busted with illegal gun

– Tells cop he bought in a Region Seven backdam

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old vendor of Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Saturday busted with an illegal Glock 17 9mm pistol loaded with two bullets.

Police identified him as Colwin Barnwell called ‘Timmo’ and according to police he was arrested around 01:51 hrs.

Police stated that ranks were at time c

onducting a routine Patrol in the Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD) area when they saw Barnwell standing on the road with a black plastic bag in his hand.

When he saw the police he reportedly began walking and was told to stop, “but instead” stated police “he began to run”.

Ranks chased him down and caught him. He was searched and the Glock 17 was found in his pants crutch.

He reportedly told police that he was not a licensed firearm holder and claimed that he had bought the gun in Aranka-a mining area in Cuyuni, Region Seven.

He was arrested and locked up at the Vigilance Police Station awaiting charges.