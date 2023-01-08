Two arrested after police find gun, ammo and ganja in Plaisance house

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrested two men after they found an illegal shot gun, live ammo and some 286 small zip lock bags filled with ganja at a house located in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The suspects, a 23-yaear-old plumber and a 30-year-old labourer were reportedly in the house when ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station showed up to conduct a raid.

According to a police release, ranks went to the location around 05:15hrs after learning that some illegal activities were taking place there.

“During the search the ranks found a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live matching cartridges”, the Force said.

The men present were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but they remained silent.

Police continued to tumble the house and discovered a black plastic bag with zip lock bags containing the ganja.

Both suspects were cautioned and arrested immediately. The ganja found reportedly amounted to some 580 grams.