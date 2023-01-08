Latest update January 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two arrested after police find gun, ammo and ganja in Plaisance house

Jan 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrested two men after they found an illegal shot gun, live ammo and some 286 small zip lock bags filled with ganja at a house located in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Zip lock bags found filled with ganja in the Plaisance house.

The illegal shotgun found

The suspects, a 23-yaear-old plumber and a 30-year-old labourer were reportedly in the house when ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station showed up to conduct a raid.

According to a police release, ranks went to the location around 05:15hrs after learning that some illegal activities were taking place there.

“During the search the ranks found a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live matching cartridges”, the Force said.

The men present were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but they remained silent.

Police continued to tumble the house and discovered a black plastic bag with zip lock bags containing the ganja.

Both suspects were cautioned and arrested immediately.  The ganja found reportedly amounted to some 580 grams.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Ghana, a lesson for Guyana

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced by German firm

Leonora Track and Field Centre to be resurfaced by German firm

Jan 08, 2023

– Project cost penciled at GYD $78.3million Kaieteur News – The infrastructural boom currently being undertaken nationally, as part of the government’s vision to modernize Guyana has...
Read More
Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Ali conquerors Berbice River swim at age 77

Jan 08, 2023

Chanderpaul to miss opening rounds

Chanderpaul to miss opening rounds

Jan 08, 2023

Shiv Chanderpaul aiming to make Indian-laden US squad shine

Shiv Chanderpaul aiming to make Indian-laden US...

Jan 07, 2023

GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be determined

GABF 2023 Elective Congress date soon to be...

Jan 07, 2023

Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Tournament to kick start GHB’s 2023 Season

Bounty/Antonio’s Grill One-Day Tournament to...

Jan 07, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • An exercise in cosmetology

    Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]