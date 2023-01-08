Two arrested after police find gun, ammo and ganja in Plaisance house

Latest update January 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 08, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Police on Friday arrested two men after they found an illegal shot gun, live ammo and some 286 small zip lock bags filled with ganja at a house located in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The suspects, a 23-yaear-old plumber and a 30-year-old labourer were reportedly in the house when ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station showed up to conduct a raid.
According to a police release, ranks went to the location around 05:15hrs after learning that some illegal activities were taking place there.
“During the search the ranks found a 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun with no serial number and four live matching cartridges”, the Force said.
The men present were asked if they were licensed firearm holders but they remained silent.
Police continued to tumble the house and discovered a black plastic bag with zip lock bags containing the ganja.
Both suspects were cautioned and arrested immediately. The ganja found reportedly amounted to some 580 grams.
Ghana, a lesson for Guyana
Jan 08, 2023– Project cost penciled at GYD $78.3million Kaieteur News – The infrastructural boom currently being undertaken nationally, as part of the government’s vision to modernize Guyana has...
Jan 08, 2023
Jan 08, 2023
Jan 07, 2023
Jan 07, 2023
Jan 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – If you want to know how I feel about the future of class relations in Guyana please see the exchange... more
Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]