Tik Tok putting people in trouble!

Jan 08, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis Tik Tok thing gat its dangers. De waterfall boss man do a Tik Tok pun de water wah he see in Wakenaam.

When de video was streamed on de social media platform its cause one commotion in de Water Company. People become experts in water chemistry and geology immediately. Is all kind of excuse yuh hearing as to why de water smelling stink and looking like mauby. Dem boys even learn about iron bacteria – something dem never hear about.

A bird whisper to dem boys how nuff scientists coming down to Guyana fuh investigate this unusually stink and discolored water. Dem want know how a well could produce such water dat is safer fuh drink trench water dan use de well water. But dat is what Tik Tok does cause.

A man does be watching Tik Tok whole day. He married and gat a wife. When he look at Tik Tok he does enjoy seeing when a man asking girls, “What is something, you never told your ex?”

He see so much girls answer de question dat he decide fuh try it out on his wife. So he walk up to his wife and ask, “What is something you never told your ex?”

The wife answered, “Dat I never loved him”

The man was stunned, “I thought yuh told me dat you never had an ex and that I was your first?

Talk half. Leff half!

